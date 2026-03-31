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Motorcyclist dies in crash

KVIA
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Published 12:27 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One man has died after a motorcycle crash in Central El Paso, according to El Paso Police.

Special Traffic Investigators are at the scene to determine the cause of the crash.

The crash occurred on Montana and Walnut about noon today.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.

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Yvonne Suarez

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