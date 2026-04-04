Eggstravaganzoo brings Easter fun to the El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Games, candy, and photos with the Easter Bunny are all part of the 2026 edition of the Eggstravaganzoo this Easter weekend with rabbit ear adorned employees and stations scattered throughout the zoo.

The games were chances for kids to earn candy and fill up their Easter baskets whether it's egg races in the Asia section, cornhole near the penguin habitat, or even ring tossing at several points throughout the Africa section. The Easter Bunny was also roaming around the zoo throughout the day, greeting guests of all ages.

Fore some attendees, like Josh Vedamanikam, say that Easter isn't about candy or eggs, but family.

"It's our baby's first Easter, she's barely eight months old so we wanted to take her somewhere special," Vedamanikam said. "We've been here before and she really likes looking at the animals so we figured, hey, perfect timing."

Another family celebrating their first easter together is the Olson family, with mother Sydney bringing her newborn daughter who has never celebrated easter or been to the zoo before.

"This is her first time, she's ten months old," Olson said. "It was kind of impromptu to come, but it's perfect because it's Eater and the weathers perfect."

Neomi Vanbrocklen-Gilmore, a child that was at the event said, "My favorite part about easter is all the joy that I get."

Besides the Easter festivities, attendees were able to enjoy the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens and all the animals it has to offer. Some say seeing their favorite animals were an added bonus to the activities.

"My personal favorite is the penguin," Vedamanikam said. "Penguins are cool, they're just cold and they waddle around. So what more could you ask for. It's cool because when our daughter first saw them, she was, enamored and she wanted to get through the glass."

The Eggstravaganzoo at the El Paso Zoo will continue Sunday, April 5, 2026 from 10 am to 3 pm, for more information on the event click here.