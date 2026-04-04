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Fire in Juárez kills nearly a dozen farm animals

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Published 3:32 PM

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (KVIA)- Juárez officials say that a fire that occurred at large property in the Santa Rosa neighborhood Friday evening, killing several farm animals.

The City of Juárez says the fire started around 7:30 p.m. April 3, and was brought under control around 1:00 a.m Saturday morning.

Authorities say that the property contained warehouses with a large amount of accumulated material, including trash, weeds, tires, plastics, cardboard, and decommissioned vehicles.

Photo courtesy: Municipal Government of Ciudad Juarez

Farm animals under the care of the Department of Animal Care and Welfare (DABA) were also on the property. The fire resulted in the deaths of a bull, three pigs, four horses, and several birds, primarily chickens, according to the City of Juarez.

Nearby residents were also evacuated from their homes by authorities.

Emergency crews remained on scene Saturday morning to put out any remaining hotspots. Officials say that there were no human injuries or fatalities.

Photo courtesy: Municipal Government of Ciudad Juarez

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Armando Ramirez

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