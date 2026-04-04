Skip to Content
News

Socorro hosts Easter Eggstravaganza, bringing borderland communities together

By
Published 9:44 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Easter celebrations are underway across the Borderland this weekend, with families gathering for festive community events.

In Socorro, residents kicked off the annual Easter Eggstravaganza and Color Run early Saturday morning. The day began at 8 a.m. with a color run, where participants were doused in bright, colorful powder along the route.

The celebration continued with a community bake-off and an Easter egg hunt for children and families.

Socorro Mayor Rudy Cruz Jr. said the event is about bringing people together from across the region.

“It brings out the community, but not only from Socorro,” Cruz said. “We see people from surrounding areas like San Elizario, Fabens, Tornillo, Horizon and other parts of the county. It’s a big family fun event that ties all of these communities together.”

Cruz added that the gathering serves as a reunion of sorts for residents who grew up in the area but have since moved to neighboring communities.

“It’s an opportunity for us to all gather again, just like a big family reunion,” he said.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lauren Bly

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.