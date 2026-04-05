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El Paso ranked No. 2 Best Large City to live in the U.S., according to U.S. News

KVIA
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Published 4:36 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso announced Sunday that the Sun City has been ranked the No. 2 best large city to live in the United States for 2025-2026, according to a national ranking from U.S. News & World Report highlighted this week by Business Insider.

According to city officials, the ranking evaluated cities with populations above 500,000 using factors such as quality of life, value, desirability, job market, and migration.

“This moment speaks to who we are as a city and where we are headed,” said Mayor Renard U. Johnson. “We are proud to see El Paso recognized on a national level, and will keep doing the work to build and even stronger future for our community.”

Some factors highlighted in the ranking included quality of life, affordability, public safety, economic mobility, and overall community well-being. The City of El Paso says that these categories were included in the City’s most recent community survey and the community had marked as important.

According to the ranking, El Paso stood out for its combination of value and livability, including relatively affordable housing and lower median rent compared with other top-ranked large cities.

“We know rankings are only one measure, but this recognition reinforces the strengths that continue to make El Paso a place people are proud to call home,” said City Manager Dionne Mack. “The City will continue investing in the priorities that matter most to residents, including infrastructure, public safety, economic mobility, and quality of life.”

The City of El Paso say it continues to advance work aligned with Mayor and City Council priorities to strengthen neighborhoods, support economic opportunity, improve infrastructure, and enhance quality of life across the community.

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Armando Ramirez

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