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LCFD looking for artists to paint fire station mural

City of Las Cruces
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Published 4:46 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Fire Department, in partnership with The Quality of Life Department/Public Art, is looking for a talented artist to paint a mural on an exterior wall on Fire Station 2. The design should feature the Chiva Town history of the neighborhood and the role of firefighters.

The deadline to apply is April 20. Artists can submit their letter of interest and resume for consideration. Three artists will be considered for a concept design submission, but the public will make the final decision.

The mural project will begin in early June and must be completed by June 30.

Interested artists can find more information and the link to apply by going to LasCruces.gov/PublicArt.

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Sayra Sanchez

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