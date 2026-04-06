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The Artemis II flyby breaks Apollo 13’s distance record

This bright-rayed crater on the lunar farside was photographed from the Apollo 13 spacecraft during its pass around the moon in April 1970.
NASA
This bright-rayed crater on the lunar farside was photographed from the Apollo 13 spacecraft during its pass around the moon in April 1970.
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Published 12:04 PM

By Ashley Strickland

The Artemis II mission has broken the record for the farthest distance humans have traveled from Earth, which was set by the Apollo 13 mission in 1970. The Apollo record was 248,655 statute miles from Earth. Artemis II surpassed that marker at 1:56 p.m. ET.

Artemis II is expected to reach about 252,760 miles from Earth, or 4,105 miles farther than Apollo 13.

Orion is expected to reach its maximum distance from our planet at 7:07 p.m. ET.

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