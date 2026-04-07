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All lanes closed after collision on Desert North

KVIA
By
New
Published 12:27 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department is responding to a collision involving a motorcycle. They said one person has been transported to the hospital.

The call came in at 9:17 p.m. at 6300 block of N. Desert.

Police are currently detouring traffic and asks the public to seek an alternate route and turn on Helen of Troy.

According to officials, clearing time is until further notice.

Once more information becomes available, we will update you on air and online.

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Katrina Villarreal

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