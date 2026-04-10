Skip to Content
News

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – Major donation and next steps to bring a law school to El Paso

By
New
Published 10:53 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There was major step forward to establishing a law school in the Borderland this week.

UTEP leadership announced a $5 million gift from the law firm of Tawney, Acosta and Chaparro, P.C. going towards the initial expenses of actually opening a school at the university.

Combined with a grant match challenge from the Paul L. Foster Family Foundation set last fall, that gets UTEP halfway to an initial funding goal of $20 million.

So what will it take now to make the law school a reality - and what will it mean for El Paso and the region once it opens?

Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra, join host Andrew J. Polk speaks one-on-one with UTEP administrators and the attorneys behind the donation on what needs to happen now and why they made the donation.

Tune in Sunday at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at 10.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew J. Polk

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.