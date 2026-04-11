City of Anthony seeking state and federal intervention amidst allegations of wrong-doing

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA)- The City of Anthony released a letter to KVIA on Saturday stating that the previous administration had allegedly committed several wrong-doings and the City is seeking state and federal intervention.

According to the City of Anthony, the letter, which is dated March 31st, was sent to state, county, and federal authorities after the City of Anthony says it found missing public records. Some of those records include investigative files, operational documents, and grant related materials.

The letter also stated that City officials found irregularities related to timecards and payroll practice.

In the letter, the City is alleging that the police department of Anthony had devices locked and wiped clean and access to what the City says is critical information was not turned over the current administration.

According to the City, city officials have been working with the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office and the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office; however, the City says it has not received the level of follow-up or support necessary to resolve these issues or recover missing records.

“As Mayor, I have a duty to protect the integrity of this City and ensure that public records are preserved and accessible,” said Mayor Holguin. “What we have encountered raises serious concerns about transparency, accountability, and the proper handling of City operations during the transition.”

ABC-7 has reached out to the mayor of Anthony, New Mexico, the Dona Ana County District Attorney's Office, and the New Mexico Attorney General's Office for comment on the letter.

As of the publication of this article, ABC-7 has heard from the New Mexico Attorney General's Office, saying that they have responded to the current mayor and have an attorney assigned to review the matter.