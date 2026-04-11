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Fort Bliss launches “Iron Zero” program to prevent DUIs and protect soldiers

In this June 25, 2018, file photo, an entrance to Fort Bliss is shown, in Fort Bliss, Texas.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images, FILE
In this June 25, 2018, file photo, an entrance to Fort Bliss is shown, in Fort Bliss, Texas.
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Published 9:52 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — A new program at Fort Bliss is working to prevent drunk driving before it happens by giving soldiers a safe way home.d

The initiative, called Iron Zero, is a DUI prevention program created through the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program. It is designed to reduce impaired driving by providing free, confidential transportation for service members.

The program is available on weekends, when incidents involving alcohol are more likely to occur. Soldiers can request a ride home, helping them avoid risky decisions that could have serious consequences.

Driving under the influence can lead to major penalties for service members, including the loss of on-post driving privileges and long-term impacts on their military careers.

Leaders say the program took nearly a year to develop, with volunteers working together to create a system focused on safety, accountability, and support.

Iron Zero aims to encourage soldiers to plan ahead and make responsible choices, while also ensuring they have access to a reliable alternative when they need it.

Officials say the goal is simple: reduce DUI incidents, protect lives, and help soldiers get home safely.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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