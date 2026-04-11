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NMSU wins 3-0 in game 2 in Battle of I-10 Softball series

NMSU Athletics
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Published 10:06 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The NMSU Aggies are back to .500 after winning game 2 of their series vs UTEP in the Battle of I-10.

NMSU needed just three runs to win after a complete game shutout from pitcher Faith Aragorn. Aragorn added in an RBI as well.

The Aggies also got homers from Destan Burks and Kendal Lunar in the bottom of the 5th inning to seal the deal.

UTEP was limited to just three infield hits on the day and lost their 7th game in a row. They fall to 11-26 and will try to avoid a sweep Sunday morning.

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Rishi Oza

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