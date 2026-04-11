Skip to Content
News

The El Paso Fire Department rescues seven kittens after three different calls

EPFD
By
New
Published 1:21 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- According to the El Paso Fire Department (EPFD), crews responded to three separate calls Friday, where they rescued seven kittens across the Sun City.

Officials say the first call was for a kitten who was stuck inside a wall. Crews made a small opening at the homeowners request and officials say brought the kitten was brought out safely.

The second call was for two kittens heard in a storm drain in East El Paso. Officials say firefighters went down and successfully brought them up to safety.

PHOTO COURTESY: EPFD

Crews rescued four more kittens from another storm drain in Northeast El Paso after students heard them crying, EPFD says.

"Not every call is a fire, many are heartwarming moments like these. No matter the situation, we’re always happy to show up and help our community in whatever capacity they need," the El Paso Fire Department says.

PHOTO COURTESY: EPFD

According to the El Paso Fire Department, the kittens rescued from the storm drains are now available for adoption at the El Paso Animal Services.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.