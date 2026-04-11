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UTEP Dance Team wins national title at competition

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Published 8:05 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The University of Texas at El Paso announced Saturday that the UTEP Dance Team won first place in their category at the National Dance Alliance College Nationals in Daytona Beach, Florida.

According to UTEP, this is their second national title in four years, and the first championship under Head Dance Coach Crystal Ortiz.

"Their heart, grit, and passion say everything about who they are. This team truly represents the spirit of UTEP! Picks Up and Go Miners!" Director of Spirit Operations and Head Cheer Coach Bianca Marquez said.

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