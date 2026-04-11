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‘Welcome home, Artemis’: Jubilant and emotional, crew speaks out on historic moon mission

Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images
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Published 5:11 PM

ByMary KekatosJulia JacoboLeah SarnoffIvan Pereira, and Meredith Deliso

Last Updated: April 11, 2026, 3:12 PM MDT

Calling it the "opening act" in America's return to the moon, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman welcomed the Artemis II crew back home after their historic 10-day mission.

PHOTO: (L-R) NASA's Artemis II mission astronauts Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist Christina Koch, pilot Victor Glover and commander Reid Wiseman attend a welcoming ceremony in Houston, Texas, on April 11, 2026.
(L-R) NASA's Artemis II mission astronauts Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist Christina Koch, pilot Victor Glover and commander Reid Wiseman attend a welcoming ceremony at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, on April 11, 2026.Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images

"Welcome home, Artemis," Isaacman said, as NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen took to the stage Saturday at the Johnson Space Center in Houston in blue NASA flight suits to cheers and applause.

PHOTO: US-CANADA-SPACE-ARTEMIS II-NASA
(L-R) NASA's Artemis II mission astronauts Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist Christina Koch, pilot Victor Glover and commander Reid Wiseman greet attendees to their welcoming ceremony at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, on April 11, 2026.Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images

In emotional remarks, the crew thanked their families, NASA leadership, God -- and each other.

"Victor, Christina, and Jeremy -- we are bonded forever and no one down here is ever going to know what the four of us just went through," Cmdr. Reid Wiseman said. "And it was the most special thing that will ever happen in my life."

NASA's Artemis II mission commander Reid Wiseman (R) shakes hands with pilot Victor Glover as Christina Koch looks on during a welcoming ceremony at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, on April 11, 2026.Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images

Referencing the challenge to their families being 200,000 miles away from home, Wiseman said: "It's a special thing to be a human and it's a special thing to be on planet Earth.

The crew reflected on their lessons of their journey and shared multiple group hugs.

PHOTO: (L-R) NASA's Artemis II mission astronauts Canadian Space Agency's mission specialist Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist Christina Koch, commander Reid Wiseman and pilot Victor Glover share a hug in Houston, Texas, on April 11, 2026.
(L-R) NASA's Artemis II mission astronauts Canadian Space Agency's mission specialist Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist Christina Koch, commander Reid Wiseman and pilot Victor Glover share a hug during a welcoming ceremony at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, on April 11, 2026.Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images
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