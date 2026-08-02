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Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Tracking returning triples in the Borderland this week

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Published 3:55 PM

After a week of brutal temps and two days of scattered showers and thunderstorms, the triple digits make another return! Rain chances will retreat to the west and it will heat up by Tuesday. Some highs will be near 105 in the Lowlands.

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JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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