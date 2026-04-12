Shooting inside Chick-fil-A in New Jersey leaves several people injured: Governor

The shooting occurred at a Chick-fil-A in Union Township, authorities said.

By Bill Hutchinson

Video byJessie DiMartino and Cristina Corujo

April 12, 2026, 9:57 AM

Multiple people were injured in a shooting inside a Chick-fil-A restaurant on Saturday night in Union Township, New Jersey, according to Gov. Mikie Sherill.

Police officers remained at the scene on Sunday morning, investigating the shooting at a Chick-fil-A on Route 22 in Union Township, authorities said.

"I have been briefed on the shooting last night in Union Township. As local law enforcement continues their investigation, we remain in close contact with officials on the ground," Gov. Sherill said in a statement on Sunday morning. "My thoughts are with those who were injured in the shooting, and with their families."

New Jersey police officers and first responders at Chick-fil-A restaurant, April 12, 2026, in Union, New Jersey, where several people were shot.View Press/Corbis via Getty Images

The fast-food restaurant was initially placed on lockdown following the shooting, which occurred around 9 p.m. on Saturday, authorities said.

The Union Township Police Department referred calls about the shooting to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, which did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment on Sunday morning.

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It was not immediately clear how many people were shot and what their conditions are.

New Jersey police officers stand guard outside a Chick-fil-A restaurant, April 12, 2026, in Union, New Jersey, where several people were shot.View Press/Corbis via Getty Images

A father of one of the Chick-fil-A employees working Saturday night told ABC New York station WABC that his son called him in a panic, saying that multiple suspects wearing masks entered the establishment. The father said his son told him several of his co-workers were injured in a shooting.

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A Lyft driver told WABC that as he was finishing up a trip nearby, he heard at least seven gunshots that appeared to come from inside the restaurant.

"When I finished the trip, I go to Chick-fil-A to buy two burgers. I see the police, I heard the shots very close," the driver said.