Three people arrested after allegedly beating victim with a bat at a Las Cruces park

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - According to court documents obtained by ABC-7, Kurtis Dale, Jacklyn Garcia, and Eufemia Villa have been arrested and are facing charges after allegedly attacking a man at Burn Lake Park on November 26th, 2025.

Court documents say that police responded to Burn Lake Park on November 26th, 2025 around 8:23 p.m. in response to a fight at the park.

Officers met with the reporting party, that's where court documents say the reporting party told officers that a white four door sedan was seen driving fast through the park and stopped near some vehicles.

Court documents say that three people exited the car and began a physical fight with a person in the park. After the fight, the three individuals then left the park.

The reporting party says that the victim was bloodied and found a broken bat was near the victim. Court documents say the victim drove himself away from the park with the broken half of the bat.

Officers later spoke to the victim at the hospital and court documents say the victim identified the three individuals who allegedly attacked him as Dale, Garcia, and Villa.

The victim told police that Dale hit him with the bat four times causing several injuries, according to court documents. A person with the victim also told police that his phone was allegedly taken by Dale.

After further investigation, court documents say Dale punctured the tires on the victim's and the victim's friend's vehicle before the alleged assault. Dale would return with the two women, Garcia and Villa. Garcia then allegedly hit the victim with the wooden bat. Dale then took the bat and struck the victim with the bat while the women held onto the victim. After the assault, the three left but not before Dale allegedly grabbed the victim's friend's phone while taking the other part of the broken bat.

The three were arrested on April 1st, 2026 according to court documents.

Dale is facing charges for Armed Robbery, Aggravated Battery against a Household Member (Deadly Weapon), Conspiracy to Commit (Aggravated Battery against a Household Member (Deadly Weapon), Criminal Damage to Property of Household Member and Criminal Damage to Property (Under $1000).

Garcia is facing charges for Aggravated Assault (Deadly Weapon) and Conspiracy to Commit (Aggravated Battery against a Household Member (Deadly Weapon).

Villa is facing charges for Conspiracy to Commit (Aggravated Battery against a Household Member (Deadly Weapon).