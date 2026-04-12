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UTEP Dance Team Returns to El Paso as National Champions

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Published 8:37 PM

EL PASO, Texas — The University of Texas at El Paso dance team returned home Sunday as national champions, greeted by family members, university staff and the UTEP cheer team at El Paso International Airport.

The Miners arrived from Daytona Beach, Florida, where they won the 2026 National Dance Alliance Collegiate Championship in the Dance Spirit Rally Division IA category.

The team’s flight was slightly delayed, but supporters gathered at the airport to welcome them back and celebrate the title.

University officials praised the team’s accomplishment, which brings national recognition to UTEP and its spirit programs.

"Getting there felt surreal. It felt emotional, but it felt like all the years of hard work and effort led up to that moment, and it is one of the most spectacular moments of my life." said UTEP dance team coach Crystal Ortiz.

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Jerry Najera

Jerry Najera is an ABC-7 reporter/photographer.

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