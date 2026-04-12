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Woman arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

EPCSO
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Published 4:58 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to the El Paso Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Maria Conchita Rios of Fabens, Texas was arrested after allegedly taking a friend's vehicle without permission.

The Sheriff's Office say on April 10, 2026, at around 2:46 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 12500 block of Alameda Avenue in reference to a stolen vehicle.

When deputies met with the victim, they reported that a friend had taken their vehicle without permission.

According to officials, deputies identified the suspect as Rios, who had previously been identified as the getaway driver in connection with a most wanted subject on November 30, 2025.

The vehicle was entered into the system as stolen, and an arrest warrant was obtained for Rios.

Later that day, at around 4:45 p.m., deputies located the vehicle traveling westbound on Alameda Avenue and conducted a felony stop at the 400 block of West Main Street. The vehicle was recovered and returned to its registered owner.

Officials say that around 6:09 p.m., deputies were again dispatched to the 12500 block of Alameda Avenue regarding a criminal mischief in progress. Upon arrival, deputies located Rios and took her into custody without incident on the outstanding warrant.

Rios was later booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a charge of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

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Armando Ramirez

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