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El Paso’s Julian Kalel Shares What’s Next After American Idol Run

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Updated
today at 10:36 PM
Published 10:22 PM

He sang his way onto the national stage, capturing hearts not just with his voice, but with a powerful message of hope.

Julian Kalel gained a loyal following week after week on American Idol, making it all the way to the Top 14. While his elimination came as a surprise to many, fans across the country are already looking ahead to what’s next.

“I will always be a firm believer in things happening for a reason. And even before being on the show, I think making the decision of coming back and giving myself a chance… I’m so glad I made that choice,” Kalel said.

Throughout his journey, the 19-year-old made it a point to use his platform for something bigger than music, advocating to end the stigma surrounding mental health. That message resonated deeply with viewers nationwide and especially those in the Borderland.

Now that his American Idol journey has come to an end, Kalel isn’t slowing down. He’s already being booked for performances across the country as he begins the next chapter of his musical career.

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Marcel Clarke

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