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City of El Paso gives update on Meta data center project, policy framework

KVIA
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Published 10:16 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso sent out an update on the Meta data center project Monday. The city said it has "defined remedies" if the developer doesn't meet obligations. It also listed what's next for the data center policy framework.

The city added, terminating agreements without cause would put the city in legal and financial risk, including a potential liability exceeding $1 billion.

The City said the project is expected to generate more than $400 million in tax revenues for the city over the next 25 years. Other taxing entities are expected tor receive more than $1 billion in combined property tax revenues within the same time frame.

The city said the project is still in development with construction underway.

Mayor Renard Johnson said in a news release city officials are taking water and energy use concerns seriously.

"This agreement was approved by the previous City Council, and while the vast majority of Council was not part of that decision, we are responsible for ensuring it is enforced and that El Paso families are protected,” the mayor said.

The city finished the first round of community meetings set up to help build a data center policy framework. However, the city said residents can still participate in an online survey until April 17.

According to the city, the next steps for the framework include:

  • Analyzing feedback from community meetings and online survey.
  • Coordinate with utility providers and local, state and regional partners.
  • Develop draft recommendations informed by community input, technical analysis and legal review.
  • Hold more community meetings for final input.
  • Finalize recommendations and present them to City Council
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