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Deadly crash on US 70 east in Las Cruces

The scene of a crash at Highway 70 east in Las Cruces
Las Cruces Police via Facebook
The scene of a crash at Highway 70 east in Las Cruces
By
today at 12:01 PM
Published 9:53 AM

UPDATE (12 p.m.) -- The closure lifted around 10:30 a.m., LCPD posted on Facebook.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Eastbound lanes on Highway 70 between Sonoma Ranch Boulevard and Mesa Grande Boulevard closed after a deadly rollover crash, Las Cruces Police announced on Facebook Tuesday. The post said drivers can detour off the highway at Sonoma Ranch.

According to police, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. In the Facebook post, police said the driver of a pickup truck may have suffered a medical episode, causing him to crash into the cable barriers in the middle of the highway. The truck also hit another vehicle.

Police say no other injuries have been reporting. The New Mexico State Police is expected to handle the investigation into the deadly crash.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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