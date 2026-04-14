Police arrest three men for Burglary of Vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department arrested Herman Lee Brown Knowles III (37) , Bryan Carnious Feilding (34), Rickey Lee Wilson (38) for Burglary of Vehicle, EPPD said Tuesday.

According to police, on April 10, officers responded to a reported burglary of a vehicle at a retail parking lot on the 10700 block of Gateway West.

Officers met with the victim who told police that he had just withdrawn $3,750 in cash from a bank and placed the cash inside the center console of his vehicle.

According to police, the victim drove to a nearby retail store, parked, and when he returned to his vehicle, he discovered the cash was missing.

Further investigation by police revealed the offenders followed the victim from the financial institution to the retail parking lot, commonly referred to as “jugging.”

The three men were later arrested and charged with Burglary of Vehicle (Jugging).

The three booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, each have a bond of $10,000, according to police. Knowles III was also charged with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

According to police, officers were able to recover the cash which was returned to the victim.