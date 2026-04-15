Man arrested after leaving ATV crash scene, juvenile sent to hospital with exposed bones

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Sunland Park police arrested a 19-year-old man for leaving the scene of an ATV crash that injured a female under 18 years old, according to documents ABC-7 obtained.

Documents referred to the female as a victim.

Police said the crash happened April 10. Documents said police went to a a home on Villa Glorieta in Santa Teresa for a stolen vehicle report. They found the victim in the stolen vehicle. Police learned Oscar Sosa and the victim crashed an ATV shortly before police arrived, documents said. Police could not locate Sosa.

Documents said the victim had an open wound in her leg from the crash. She was sent to University Medical Center in El Paso with exposed bones.

A sergeant said Sosa left the scene and into the desert behind the neighborhood.

An officer went to Sosa's house to ask to speak to him, but he wasn't there. The homeowners told the officer Sosa was last seen the night before in the ATV, documents said.

The officer saw Sosa limping on McNutt Road. Documents said Sosa was missing a boot, had dusty clothes and was full of thorns, indicating he had been in the desert. The officer sent him to the police department.

According to documents, Sosa picked up the victim because he "thought she was good looking," but did not know her. Sosa told police he and the victim drank alcohol while driving around. Sosa told police she was 18 years old, but police documents say she is under 18.

Sosa alleged a group of people robbed him in the desert and did not know where the ATV or victim were. Documents said he took the story back.

Sosa said he crashed the ATV into a wooden gate. He denied unlawfully taking any vehicle and said he didn't know where the victim was after the crash, documents said.

Police learned Sosa was involved in an aggravated fleeing law enforcement while driving the same ATV he crashed, documents said.

Documents said Sosa committed the following crimes: