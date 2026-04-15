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Ruidoso ranked 5th best stargazing destination in the nation

KVIA
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Published 4:07 PM

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Ruidoso is one of the top dark sky destinations in the United States, according to a 2026 report by HomeToGo. The village ranked fifth out of 30 destinations.

According to Discover Ruidoso, you can see planets, moon phases and constellations if you drive from Midtown along the Lincoln National Forest to higher elevations and away from developed areas.

Ruidoso offers something new for every season of the year. You can see meteor showers in April and August, new moon nights when skies are at their darkest, the Milky Way from late spring to early fall and seasonal constellations shifting throughout the year, according to Discover Ruidoso.

Discover Ruidoso said visitors can help New Mexico efforts to reduce light pollution and protect night sky visibility by using minimal outdoor lighting.

In HomeToGo's ranking Taos ranked third and Santa Fe ranked 10th.

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Sayra Sanchez

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