Animal Services supervisor explains the line between training and mistreating an animal

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A social media video posted on Tuesday showed a two separate incidents of people pulling on their dogs' leashes.

FitFam El Paso shared the videos with ABC-7. One showed an owner yanking his dog's leash. The other showed an owner tugging on her dog's neck, causing the dog to yelp.

Courtesy: FitFam El Paso

El Paso Animal Services field operations supervisor Alberto Ortiz commented on how such cases come to the shelter's attention.

"At any point that we get any sort of lead information regarding the mistreatment of an animal, regardless of the animal, we're we're going to initiate investigation at that moment," Ortiz said. "This time we had evidence and video. Our goal would be to remove the animal from harm's way, either in a public place or out of a residence and better the quality of life for that animal and to allow the police department to prosecute us."

While social media is not the shelter's preferred way of finding out about animal cruelty incidents, Ortiz said it can be used as a last resort.

"We don't encourage post on social media, but if that's the only way you're able to get the message through, by all means done to do that," Ortiz said. "It's only fair, these animal depend on us whether it be an owned animal, a feral cat, a couple of stray dogs or even the wildlife in the area."

Ortiz there's a thin line when it comes to training and causing pain to an animal. He said owners should take time to invest and get to know their animals, their behavior and personality.

"Just be mindful that any point that you cause any sort of unwanted pain or suffering to the animal then you've gone past the line," Ortiz said.

Considering an animal's pain level includes common training devices like spiked collars, which Ortiz said are illegal.

According to Ortiz, actions like spanking and yanking leashes, as seen in one of the videos, can be considered animal cruelty. Even if it's momentary, he said the actions cause pain.

"Even a tap on the snout can be considered cruelty as well given the amount of strength used and the size of the animal," said Ortiz. "If you if you find yourself in a situation that you're doubtful or hesitant to give a spank or a yank don't do it. If you have a good feeling that it's not right just don't do it."

Ortiz said you can anonymously report animal mistreatment to the shelter at 915-212-7297.