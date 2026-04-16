EPISD students gain real-world veterinary experience in a unique classroom setting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The El Paso Independent School District’s Center for Career and Technology Education continues to offer high school students various programs to help them prepare for their future careers.

CCTE students enrolled in the Veterinary Assistance Program to gain real-world skills to prepare them for a future in veterinary medicine. These selected students are not learning in a traditional classroom. Daily, students are greeted by live animals.

The program offers clinical skills where students are also able to work alongside professionals in veterinary clinics across the city.

Hevila Ramos-Rickner, one of the instructors, told ABC-7 students in this program have an advantage.

"I think these types of programs do give our students a leg up. They are able to leave our program with not just veterinary skills, but professional skills that they can use in whichever industry they go toward,” she said.

Ramos-Rickner said students are eager to learn!

“It's more anxious excitement, like, they're ready. They want to be here. They're ready to learn, and so it's just all positive,” she said.

Students apply for the program their high school sophomore year. If selected, they participate their junior and senior years. Students in the vet program go to the center for three hours every day.

James West is one of the agriculture and vet instructors at CCTE. He said he was part of the first graduating class from the program at EPISD.

West explained that the program has grown exponentially. Back then, his classes included three students. Today, the program has close to 80 juniors and seniors.

"It's been great to see that there's still students that have that passion, the same way that I did so many years ago. And I really use that to help me, you know, kind of guide our learning, because if I enjoy it, they'll probably enjoy it,” West said.

Students learn the fundamentals, including animal terminology, anatomy and how to properly handle different types of animals.

Austin High School senior Raven Padilla told ABC-7 that this program has given them a clear vision of what she wants to study. Padilla plans to study animal science at New Mexico State University.

"I learned how to clean different kind of surgical instruments. I've learned how to restrain different kinds of animals, ranging from, like, guinea pigs or snakes to large dogs and cats. And I've also learned how to give injections, different kinds of injections, like, yeah, it's a very, very good experience for me. And yeah, those are probably my main skills. I'm very confident,” she said.

The Center for Career and Technology Education’s upcoming Palooza Open House is happening May 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To learn more about CCTE, click here.