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SISD conservator says only 2 months until oversight ends

SISD Board Meeting
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Published 6:38 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Michael Hinojosa, a conservator with the TEA overseeing the Socorro Independent School District, said that there's only two months left to work with the district.

The Texas Education Agency appointed Hinojosa to oversee SISD amid concerns regarding governing, finances, and academic compliance. The district had a budget deficit as large as $42 million over the past two years, which has since been balanced out.

"Almost official. Y'all just finish two things," said Hinojosa during an SISD board meeting last night. "You don't have to boil the ocean. You have to finish two projects: customer service and budget."

ABC-7 has reached out to SISD and the TEA for further comment.

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