Good Vibes Only: Teatro Neplanta brings immersive theater experience to local audiences

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— One local theater group is breaking the mold of traditional theater productions and attracting audiences in an exhilarating way. Teatro Neplanta aims to break the fourth wall and draw audience members into the story unfolding before them. It puts you right in the action—up close and personal!

The local theater group aims to transport audiences to a new world, unlike anything that has ever been done before.

In this theater, you won’t find a large stage or a typical production. Teatro Neplanta is a home-based theater production. The action unfolds inside a home in the Sunset Heights district in El Paso.

Adam Zarowski, Teatro Neplanta’s artistic director, producer and founder, describes this type of theater experience as immersive, fast-paced, high-stakes, energetic, and a rollercoaster ride.

"We want to, we want to do theater that makes you feel something. We want to do theater that you are a fly on the wall in a room that you shouldn't be in,” he said.

Teatro Neplanta is currently in its 16th production, currently showing Glengarry Glen Ross. It revolves around five salesmen and the cutthroat world of real estate.

Zarowski said they choose productions that can fit in a home setting. Similar to other theater groups, potential cast members must audition and undergo the selection process.

Some cast members said they are excited to bring this unique experience to the community!

"It’s committed to breaking the barrier between the audience and the performer. Really making you feel like you're, you're in the production and a part of it,” said Alejandro Tijerina, one of the performers.

Audience members can expect to be immersed in the production as the characters come alive!

"The actors are very much like, in your face. Like, whether they're like a foot away from you or whatever. You're almost like a fly on the wall just listening in on these conversations or the scenes. Right? It's not the same as sitting in the theater and seeing it on a stage. You're right up with the action. It's almost as if you were on the stage yourself. Right? That's the cool thing about it."

The group has been preparing for several weeks for their upcoming performance. Zarowski hopes others will be motivated to try out this unique theater experience.

“At times, people are afraid to go to the theater. They think it's too uppity or something like that, right? It's not right. It's for the people. And so we want to bring the theater to the people instead of making them travel so far to come.”

He explained that this is also a good opportunity for strangers to connect with one another.

“It's a really good excuse to get people to come over and break bread and share a drink and just to talk and to form community.

They encourage other art lovers to immerse themselves in this fascinating world.

Performances started Thursday, April 16th, and will continue through April 26th at 1201 W. Missouri Avenue. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. weekdays and 2:30 on Sundays. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for students.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets, click here.