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Sparking curiosity with preview of the El Paso Science Festival

KVIA
By
New
April 16, 2026 4:49 PM
Published 4:23 AM

The El Paso Science Festival is returning to town and ABC-7's Nicole Ardila joins them to give the borderland a preview of the fun on Good Morning El Paso on Friday.

It's perfect for anyone with burning curiosity and the whole family — visitors can explore more than 100 hands-on exhibits where science comes to life.

Families can build, experiment, and discover together, whether it’s launching spaceships, coding robots, creating engineering designs, or exploring the human body.

The main stage brings science to life from live demonstrations to inspiring voices and immersive experiences.

Each year, the festival unveils a one-of-a-kind experience designed to inspire and amaze — this year, it's AI.

You'll find interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, and engaging talks that invite families to explore, ask questions, and discover together.

Special guest Jose Hernandez is an astronaut joining the festival on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. to give everyone a look inside of a real space launch.

The festival will be at the El Paso Convention Center on April 18 and 19, and is completely free.

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Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

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