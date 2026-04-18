Borderland Jam brings artist from across the country to transform downtown El Paso walls

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) —Walls in downtown El Paso are being transformed into large-scale murals as artists from across the country gather for Borderland Jam.

Spray paint, sketches, and creativity are taking over the area, as artists turn blank walls into vibrant works of art—right in front of the community.

Among them is Thanos the Wanderer, part of the FTS—“From the Streets”—crew from California. He says being surrounded by other talented artists is both exciting and challenging.

“It feels really good. Getting your art out there is a big part of the game. There’s a lot of really good artists out here today,” he said.

But with that talent comes pressure.

“It’s a little bit of pressure to make sure that your stuff looks good,” he added.

Still, for Thanos, the experience goes beyond the final piece. He says public art plays a major role in culture and gives artists a space to freely express themselves.

“I’m a huge believer in art in a public space. It’s a huge part of culture, especially American culture,” he said.

The event is not only drawing artists—but also community members curious to watch the process unfold.

Stephanie, who attended the event with her dad and their pug Luna, says the artwork reflects something deeper.

“For me, it’s just a style. It’s an expression. It’s a way that people show how they feel inside,” she said.

She also says events like this highlight what makes El Paso unique.

“El Paso has always been pretty… it’s pretty multicultural. Everyone comes from a lot of different places. I just think it’s beautiful,” she said.

As artists continue working throughout the event, many say the experience itself is just as meaningful as the finished mural.

“Painting is kind of like a Zen Buddha mode. Everything that’s going on in life… all of that takes a backseat, and you get to just kind of enjoy the moment,” Thanos said.

Borderland Jam continues to bring together artists and the community—leaving behind not just murals, but stories across downtown El Paso.