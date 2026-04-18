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El Paso Fire Department named one of America’s Top 100 Public Fleets

The El Paso Fire Department unveils a brand new fire truck to its fleet.
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The El Paso Fire Department unveils a brand new fire truck to its fleet.
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Published 12:32 PM

EL PASO, Texas—The El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) announced Saturday that the department has been nationally recognized as one of the Top 100 Best Public Fleets by the National Association of Fleet Administrators (NAFA).

According to department, the NAFA is an honor that shows the department’s continued commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and emergency readiness.

EPFD says that the department responds to more than 100,000 emergencies each year. To ensure that emergency personnel are ready for any call, the department says it relies on strategic planning, modern fleet management, and efficient purchasing practices to reduce vehicle age, improve reliability, and minimize downtime.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team,” said Fire Chief Jonathan Killings. “Our firefighters and fleet staff work every day to keep our community safe, and this award reflects their commitment to excellence.”

This marks the fifth consecutive year that EPFD has been named among the nation’s top public fleets.

For more information about the El Paso Fire Department, click here.

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