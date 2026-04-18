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Police investigate deadly rollover crash in Las Cruces

LCPD
By
New
Published 1:57 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Police Department says it is investigating a fatal rollover crash that occurred Friday, April 17, near the intersection of Northrise Drive and Avenida Carmen.

According to police, around 9:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to reports of a single-vehicle crash in the area. When officers arrived they located a white Ford work truck that had rolled over.

The driver, identified as 49-year-old Ismael Galvan of Las Cruces, was the only person in the vehicle, police say. Galvan died from his injuries at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Once more details become available, we will update you on air and online.

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Armando Ramirez

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