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15 immigrants rescued in Cd. Juarez

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Updated
today at 8:34 PM
Published 8:31 PM

El Paso, Tx Authorities in Ciudad Juárez said 15 migrants who were being held against their will were rescued in a joint operation involving state police and the Mexican Army.

Police said the operation began after a 911 call reported a group of armed individuals using force and violence to herd people into a house.

Officers responded to the residence and, upon entering, found the migrants inside, where they were being held captive, authorities said.

Five suspects were arrested at the scene without resistance, State police said.

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Jerry Najera

Jerry Najera is an ABC-7 reporter/photographer.

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