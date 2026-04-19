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President Trump says Iranian-flagged ship was fired upon after attempting to avoid U.S. blockade

U.S. Central Command
By
New
Published 3:50 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- President Donald Trump said on a post on Truth Social Saturday evening that an Iranian-flagged ship was fired upon and seized by U.S. forces after trying to get past the U.S. blockade in the Gulf of Oman.

Below is the full post from President Trump on Truth Social:

Today, an Iranian-flagged cargo ship named TOUSKA, nearly 900 feet long and weighing almost as much as an aircraft carrier, tried to get past our Naval Blockade, and it did not go well for them. The U.S. Navy Guided Missile Destroyer USS SPRUANCE intercepted the TOUSKA in the Gulf of Oman, and gave them fair warning to stop. The Iranian crew refused to listen, so our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engineroom. Right now, U.S. Marines have custody of the vessel. The TOUSKA is under U.S. Treasury Sanctions because of their prior history of illegal activity. We have full custody of the ship, and are seeing what’s on board! President DONALD J. TRUMP

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Armando Ramirez

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