Sunday Funday: Gaucin Couture

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Back in 2019, Jose Gaucin sewed a pair of pants that sparked his interest in becoming a fashion designer.

Now he owns his own brand and says staying true to himself is what made it possible.

"I would get all this hate and these people just, just wouldn't get it," Gaucin told ABC-7 during an interview. He says it wasn't easy breaking into fashion at just 16 years old.

"Fashion is very, it's very political, very critical for sure. i think it's very, it's part of having thick skin for sure, because it wasn't easy," said Gaucin.

Despite some people disliking his designs, gaucin persevered.

Today he owns Gaucin Couture, where his bold styles carry a fusion of traditional Mexican art with modern couture techniques.

"Every single project I have is just, definitely a story. It's always something meaning behind it."

While Gaucin's designs faced a lot of backlash at the start, his advice for others starting out is to have thick skin.

"I just keep on going, doing it, being original. And just, whatever project you do, do the best out of it, and that's where it all begins," Gaucin said during an interview with ABC-7.

To find out more about Gaucin's story, clothing brand or upcoming fashion shows, you can check out Gaucin Couture's website here.