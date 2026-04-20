Canutillo ISD says no issue with high administrative cost per student

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- A social media post from the weekend prompted a response from Canutillo ISD after "high" per-student costs were discussed.

Max Grossman, the lead writer for El Paso Taxpayer Revolt, posted on FaceBook that the Canutillo ISD administrative cost per student was much higher than the other larger districts in El Paso County.

Grossman said smaller districts can have higher per-student costs, but he thinks this is too much.

"They're going to argue that they're a smaller district, and so their administration cost per student is higher. But double? No."

Gustavo Reveles, a spokesperson with the district, said that the size of the district is exactly why the cost is what it is.

"When you take a look at those costs that we all have, and you divide them by the number of students that are enrolled in your school district, the number for a large school district is going to be a lot smaller."

Reveles said that CISD has been in compliance with state guidelines the entire time.

"If there was something to be looked into, if there was something that was improper, it would have already been red flagged by the state."





