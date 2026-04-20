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TxDOT highlights work zone safety in El Paso

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today at 6:35 PM
Published 6:31 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- TxDOT’s El Paso District is marking National Work Zone Awareness Week starting today until this Friday, April 24.

This, with a focus on urging drivers to slow down and stay alert around highway construction areas.


In partnership with NMDOT and law enforcement, the district had a press earlier this morning at 10:30 A.M.

It was at the Borderland Expressway Project site near MLK and Stan Roberts and took place on an active construction site. Those who attended today's event were restricted to marked areas only for safety


TxDOT’s message centers on preventing crashes involving work crews, signs, and flaggers by emphasizing vigilance through the entire work zone.


The release cites alarming 2025 Texas work zone results, including more than 28,000 traffic crashes and 203 fatalities.


It adds that the 2025 deaths included seven roadside workers, underscoring the risks to people working on or near the roadway.


The initiative is tied to TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign and the broader “Drive like a Texan” safety effort.


Organizers said the goal is to reinforce that roadway work hazards can be “just inches” from speeding traffic.


Law enforcement and first responders are expected to participate, reflecting a coordinated approach to work zone safety messaging.


TxDOT encouraged drivers to pay close attention to changing conditions in construction areas and to bring or use safety gear if attending the site event.

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Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

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