El Pasoan helps carry runner across the finish line at the Boston Marathon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Boston Marathon is one of the most prestigious running events in the world. People from all across the globe compete all year to be able to qualify, including those from El Paso.

One El Paso runner did more than just qualify and finish the race. Israel Rivera helped carry another runner across the finish line during the race. The moment was caught on camera and has amassed thousands of views on social media.

"My legs were feeling really tired, I was praying 'let me get through this, let me not feel this anymore,'" said Rivera. "The moment I said that, an individual in front of me fell and my mind completely went off my own personal self goals and my first reaction was to help them out."

Rivera's helped the runner out for the last half mile of the race. Another runner came by and helped both of them finish as well. Rivera said he just wanted to do the right thing.

"Us three were able to pretty much pull him through the finish line and to be 100% honest, it couldn't have ended any better," Rivera said.

The runner he helped out is named Johnathan Adams. Rivera said he tried to find him on social media but couldn't. Adams reached out to Rivera through Strava, an app that runners use to track their progress and meet others.

"We've kind of gone back and forth on Strava now and we became friends," said Rivera. "It's a nice story to tell. And I know, at the end of the day, we're both happy about it."

Watch the full story with Rivera on ABC-7 at 10.