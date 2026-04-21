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What BTS fans need to know before heading to the Sun Bowl

BTS on the Billboard Music Awards
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BTS on the Billboard Music Awards
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Published 3:41 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — With thousands expected at the Sun Bowl for BTS, organizers are sharing key details to help fans plan ahead.

Parking is set to open at 8 a.m., with merchandise starting at 9 a.m. and general doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Security will begin ramping up around 3 p.m.

Officials say parking will be available the day of the event for up to $40, but there will be no shuttle service, so fans are encouraged to arrive early. Rideshare pickup areas will be marked, and the downtown streetcar will run for free until midnight after the show.

Tickets will be mobile only, and organizers stress fans should download them before arriving or add them to their mobile wallet. Additional scanners and Wi-Fi support will be in place to help speed up entry.

Inside the venue, fans can expect water stations, cooling areas, food trucks and info tents, along with accessibility services including ADA parking and sign language interpreters.

Organizers say the goal is to improve the fan experience following past large events — and remind concertgoers to plan ahead.

BTS FAN GUIDE_EL PASO, TX_0502-0503 FINAL 1.0Download
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Ilyhanee Robles

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