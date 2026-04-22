Camino Real Middle School teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with student

UPDATE (3:07 p.m.) -- A student came forward about the inappropriate relationship, according to court documents obtained by ABC-7. The documents did not specify whether the victim or a different student came forward.

Cornelius was concerned the student's friends identified him through messages, documents said. The messages included references to their age gap (Cornelius is 43 years old and the victim is 14).

According to documents, Cornelius told the victim she should sneak out of her house to meet with him.

ABC-7 also obtained his mugshot.

Courtesy: Dona Ana County Detention Center

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police arrested a middle school teacher, who was also a coach, suspected of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student, the Las Cruces Police Department said Wednesday.

According to LCPD, 43-year-old Wyatt Cornelius is charged with the following felony counts:

Third-degree felony count of criminal sexual contact of a minor

Fourth-degree felony count of child solicitation by an electronic device

Fourth-degree felony count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

LCPD learned about the allegations April 10. At the time, LCPD said Cornelius worked at Camino Real Middle School. Police arrested him Wednesday.

Investigators said Cornelius and the 14-year-old had inappropriate interactions on Snapchat and sporting events.

LCPD said Cornelius will be held without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.