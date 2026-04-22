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El Paso schools must display poster of Ten Commandments in classrooms

KVIA
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Published 12:43 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- A U.S. appeals court ruled Tuesday that Texas can require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public school classrooms.

The spokesperson for Canutillo ISD, Gustavo Reveles, said since last year when the law passed the district received one big donation of Ten Commandments posters.

"We had not posted them pending litigation. So we're going to come together and really come up with a plan of how, how and when we need to do this. Talk to our attorney and see where we stand when it comes to the expectation from the state towards school districts and push forward with that," said Reveles.

Senate Bill 10, was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in June. It requires public schools to display donated posters of the Ten Commandments, that are at least 16 by 20 inches, in a visible space on classroom walls.

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