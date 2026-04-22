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Fort Bliss hosting community meeting on potential data center on base

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Published 5:51 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The community has a chance to give feedback and speak on a data center that may be built on Fort Bliss property.

The meeting is Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Wyndham Hotel near the El Paso Airport. It will be an open forum for people to ask questions and get information on where the project is at.

Before the meeting, Army officials spoke with media about the meeting and where they're at with the project.

Deputy Undersecretary of the Army, David Fitzgerald, said there's no official contract set in stone yet and they are very early in the development stages. They wanted to come early to talk with the community to see where they are at as well.

"We want to get these engagements early," said Fitzgerald. "It's important to us that we go about this in a way that is to the benefit of not just the installation, but the community as well. So we just wanted to come down here and engage with relevant stakeholders, have the community kind of come in and explain what this is, what this is not yet."

ABC-7 will have more on the meeting and the data center from Fitzgerald tonight on ABC-7 at 10.

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