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Potential dam breach prompts closure, reopening of Rosa’s Cantina

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Updated
today at 6:24 PM
Published 5:13 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Rosa's Cantina briefly evacuated Thursday night after police warned a nearby dam could be at risk of breaching, its manager said.

Falicia Remotigue, manager of Rosa’s Cantina, said El Paso police arrived and told staff the dam was likely to breach, prompting a swift shutdown.

“Within the hour, we made sure everyone was safely evacuated. Then we all took off and locked up,” Remotigue said.

By late Thursday evening, officials said it was safe to reopen.

El Paso Water spokeswoman Denise Parra said any impact to the area would likely be limited.

“Typical to possibly something you would see in a stormwater rain event,” Parra said, adding the agency was monitoring conditions.

Rosa’s Cantina is no stranger to flooding, Remotigue said, noting the restaurant has dealt with high water during heavy rain in the past.

“We’ve had our fair share of flooding, and so a little water is not new to us,” Remotigue said.

Still, road closures in the area have disrupted business.

“Whether they tell us we’re safe to open or not, with the road closures it slows down our foot traffic. We have fewer people coming in, so it definitely affects business either way,” Remotigue said.

The restaurant said it will post any changes to its hours on social media.

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Lauren Bly

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