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Día de los Niños, Día de los Libros event celebrates 30 years in the Borderland

KVIA
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Updated
today at 1:33 PM
Published 2:30 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Public Libraries and Parks and Recreation Department held the 30th anniversary of Día de los Niños, Día de los Libros, a family friendly event meant for children, books, and reading.

The event was held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at Pavo Real Park, 9301 Alameda Ave.

The celebration started with a parade at 9 a.m., traveling along Alameda and Candelaria and ending at Pavo Real Park. Organizers say that families can enjoy a full day of free, literacy-focused activities, including live performances, interactive games, a Parks and Recreation Fun Zone, food trucks, and community booths. More than 80 nonprofit organizations will be on site with activities and resources.

Organizers say that more than 16,000 free books to children to help spark a love of reading.

“Books have the power to open doors, spark imagination, and shape futures,” said El Paso Public Libraries Director Norma Martinez. “For 30 years, this event has celebrated not just our children, but their potential. Seeing families come together around reading is what makes this celebration so special.”

Organizers say that guests are encouraged to bring water, sunscreen, hats, chairs, and tote bags for books to help stay comfortable during their visit. Organizers also say that the Sun Metro offered free bus rides for children ages 18 and under that were heading to the event.

For more information, visit www.ElPasoLibrary.com

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Armando Ramirez

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