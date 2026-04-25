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Mexican officials say specialized unit to investigate the incident that led to the death of four people

GOBIERNO DEL ESTADO DE CHIHUAHUA
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Published 6:05 PM

MEXICO (KVIA) -- Saturday, Chihuahua State Governor Maru Campos announced the creation of a Specialized Unit to investigate the events that occurred during the operation that resulted in the dismantling of one of the country's methamphetamine and synthetic drug laboratories.

“The State Government has ordered the immediate creation of a Specialized Unit, which will be tasked with consolidating and integrating the investigative files related both to the dismantling of the drug laboratory in the community of El Pinal—in the municipality of Morelos—and to the events in which four people lost their lives,” stated the Chief Executive.

GOBIERNO DEL ESTADO DE CHIHUAHUA

According to authorities, this decision responds to the significance of the case and aims to guarantee total transparency, gather all available information, and bring clarity to the events.

To head this Specialized Unit, Governor Campos appointed attorney Wendy Paola Chávez Villanueva, the current head of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for the Attention of Women Victims of Gender-Based Crimes and Crimes Against the Family.

Officials say that the head of the Unit will provide timely updates to the public regarding the progress and results of the investigations.

State Governor Campos reiterated to the families of Chihuahua her commitment to maintaining a firm stance in the fight against organized crime. “The Government of the State of Chihuahua will continue working with unwavering determination to confront the threat of crime and prevent drugs from reaching our communities."

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Armando Ramirez

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