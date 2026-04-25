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Suspect in custody after reported shooting incident outside White House Correspondents Dinner; Trump evacuated

ABC NEWS
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Updated
today at 7:44 PM
Published 7:13 PM

UPDATE-- A suspected shooter is dead after the incident at the hotel during the dinner, multiple sources told ABC News. The incident occurred outside the security perimeter, the sources said.

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and other dignitaries were removed by security after an incident at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, D.C., Saturday night.

This was the first correspondents' dinner that Trump attended as a sitting president. He was scheduled to speak.

Agents draw their guns after loud bangs were heard during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 25, 2026.Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Security officials react as a shooter opens fire during the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 25, 2026.Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Other dignitaries who were escorted out included House Speaker Mike Johnson, and Vice President JD Vance.

Security officials evacuate U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 25, 2026.Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

White House Correspondents' Association President Weijia Jiang told the crowd at the Washington Hilton ballroom that the program would continue at some point.

Attendees leave the venue as a shooter opens fire during the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 25, 2026.Ken Cedeno/Reuters

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates..

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