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18-year-old dead, teen injured in Sunday morning crash in East El Paso

KVIA
By
New
Published 11:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- According to the El Paso Police, 18-year-old Erick Holguin, died from his injuries after a crash Sunday morning on the 12200 block of Montana.

Police say that the Special Traffic Investigation Unit responded to area around 3:25 a.m. in reference to a single vehicle collision.

Police investigation revealed a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling west bound on Montana at a high rate of speed, when the vehicle struck a concrete barrier and curb causing the vehicle to roll over.

The driver later, later identified by police as Holguin, and a 17-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries and were transported to the hospital.

According to police, Holguin died from his injuries sustained in the collision. Police continue to investigate.

This is the 18th traffic fatality of 2026 compared to 21 at this time last year.

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Armando Ramirez

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