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“Structural assessments of the dam were not conducted” for Cement Lake; EP Water

EP WATER
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New
Published 10:25 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Spokeswoman for EL Paso Water, Denise Parra, sent the following statement to ABC 7 in regards as to the acquisition of Cement Lake and how the El Paso Water discovered the condition of the potential risk of a dam breach:

El Paso Water purchased 300 acres that included Cement Lake from the Texas Department of Transportation last month. The utility’s primary objective was open space preservation, consistent with its Stormwater utility obligation to dedicate 10% of utility revenues to open space purchases. The City’s Open Space Advisory Board identified this land and placed it on a list for desired preservation a number of years ago.

EPWater more recently needed an easement on the property for critical wastewater infrastructure, and through discussions with TXDoT, the agency required that the full 300 acres be acquired.

As part of due diligence, EPWater’s primary concern was whether any industrial contamination from decades past remained and therefore, conducted an environmental assessment. In addition, information from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality indicated the site had been studied with no problematic findings. Water testing conducted by the utility found water quality to be favorable. Structural assessments of the dam were not conducted as part of the acquisition process.

After taking ownership, the EPWater Stormwater team identified the hazardous condition of the dam and immediately began to address structural issues.

As of April 25th, El Paso Water says crews have been able to pump out over 9 feet of water have been pumped out of the lake.

Crews have resumed earthwork to continue to reinforce the southern part of the Cement Lake and officials say road closures will remain in place.

Once more details are released, ABC 7 will update you on air and online.

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Armando Ramirez

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